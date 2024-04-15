Sylvester Oromoni Death Avoidable, Caused By Parents’ Negligence-Coroner

330 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Coroner Inquest sitting in Ogba Magistrate Court examining the death of a 12-year-old student of Dowen College, Lekki, Sylvester Oromoni, has attributed his death to his parents’ and doctor’s negligence.

The Coroner Magistrate, Mikhail Kadiri, in a judgment stated that Oromoni death was avoidable and was as a result of failed treatment for his enlarged liver.

Recall that Sylvester died on November 30, 2021 and his death had attracted condemnations and a series of protests by civil society groups and women across the country.

His death was attributed to bullying and an alleged poisonous substance he was forced to drink in the school.

He was said to have mentioned that he was beaten up by five senior students of Dowen College whose names were Favour Benjamin, 16, Edward Begue (16), Ansel Temile (14) Kenneth Inyang and Micheal Kashamu, 16, son of late Senator, Buruji Kashamu, before he died.

However, on January 5, 2022, the Lagos State Government exonerated the five students and five employees of Dowen College, Lekki, Lagos, who were accused of the death of Sylvester Oromoni.

The Coroner said “Based on the foregoing it is clear that the deceased health deteriorated in (parents) PW 3’s care.

“PW 3, did not take proper care of the deceased, PW 3, completely abandoned the deceased for a period of more than 32 hours.

“The deceased’s death was an avoidable one but for the negligence of the parents and PW 3, they didn’t take him to the hospital until the day he died on November 30, 2021.

“The deceased went through an avoidable and excruciating pain and made to suffer needlessly.”

The Coroner called for a synergy between the police and the medical team going forward as well as for the police force to ensure due caution before arrests are made.

He further recommended that the management of Dowen College should ensure proper documentation of entry and exit of students out of the hostel, as well as proper psychological evaluation for the five students suspected to have bullied the deceased.

Oromoni was laid to rest on Saturday, January 27, 2024, at Ogbe-Ijaw Warri Kingdom, Delta State.