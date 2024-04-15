Nuhu Ribadu To Speak At Sokoto Varsity Convocation

330 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

National Security Adviser Malam Nuhu Ribadu is set to deliver a public lecture at the 38, 39, 40, and 41st Combined Convocation of the Usman Danfodiyo University, Sokoto.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Lawal Bilbis, disclosed this Monday while briefing journalists on the lineup activities for the epoch event.

He disclosed that Ribadu will be speaking on the topic, “Navigating The Maze: Addressing Multi-Dimensional Insecurity Challenges in Northern Nigeria.”

He said the event will take place on Saturday April 20, 2024, where no fewer than 22,932 students would be graduating.

Bilblis noted that out of the graduating students, about 167 will receive first class during the convocation.

He said the 22,932 students graduated in the period under review out of which 18,217 would receive Bachelor’s degrees.

Bilbis added that 427 would receive Diplomas and Certificates while 4,288 students would receive different certificates of higher degrees and postgraduate diplomas.

He noted that 3,486 bagged second-class upper while 9,573 and 15 students graduated with second-class lower and pass degrees.

He revealed that the university would award honorary doctorate degrees to some notable Nigerians and Professor emeritus to some lecturers.

Bilblis stated that all the courses offered by the school had been fully accredited.