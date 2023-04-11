Taraba APC Overrules Suspension Of Senator-Elect Jimkuta

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State has overruled the suspension of the senator-elect for Taraba South, Emmanuel Jimkuta, said the action was illegal.

The Chairman of the party in the local government, Alhaji Mijinyawa Salihu, passed a vote of confidence yesterday in Jalingo, saying the party does not have factional executives in the local government.

Following his resolution, Salihu alleged that those who had earlier announced Jimkuta’s suspension as non-APC members ‘were hired for such a dirty assignment’.

He said: “We just want to respond to the purported expulsion of our senator-elect, Emmanuel Jimkuta, by a group of people parading themselves as the party executives in Takum.

“Members of the executive of APC in Takum state that there is no factional executive of the party in our local government; we remain the only and authentic executive members.

“Members of the group which signed the purported expulsion letter are not members of APC in Takum.”

Salihu however described the masterminds of the purported expulsion as the ‘mercenaries recruited from an opposition party by some aggrieved members who lost out at the primaries’.