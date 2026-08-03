Taraba Governor Signs Executive Orders Against Illegal Mining

Taraba State Governor Agbu Kefas has signed three executive orders aimed at addressing political thuggery, illegal mining, and drug abuse across the state.

The development was disclosed in a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Reorientation, Zainab Jalingo.

Speaking on the measures against drug abuse, the Governor described substance abuse as a growing challenge that contributes to crime, violence, family breakdown, and declining productivity, particularly among young people.

He said the new order provides stronger legal support for authorities to prevent, monitor, and prosecute drug related offences, while also promoting public awareness, rehabilitation programmes, and youth empowerment initiatives.

On political thuggery, the governor said the order was introduced ahead of the political campaign season to safeguard the peace achieved in the state. He stressed that his administration would not tolerate any attempt to disrupt public order or threaten the state’s stability.

The directive outlaws the recruitment, sponsorship, funding, harbouring, or use of political thugs by individuals, groups, or political actors, with the goal of curbing election related violence, intimidation, and destruction of property.

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The governor also expressed concern over the activities of illegal miners, loggers, and other unauthorised operators, noting that their actions have led to environmental damage, destruction of farmlands and water sources, and posed risks to the livelihoods of local communities.

He said the executive order is designed to strengthen efforts against the unlawful exploitation of natural resources, encourage environmental protection, and safeguard communities involved in legitimate resource development.

The governor urged residents, traditional rulers, religious leaders, youth organisations, political stakeholders, and civil society groups to support the implementation of the executive orders in the interest of maintaining peace, security, and sustainable development in Taraba State.