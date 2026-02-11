Teddy A, BamBam Spark Breakup Rumours After Unfollowing Each Other On Instagram

533 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Big Brother Naija power couple, Tope Adenibuyan, popularly known as Teddy A, and Bamike Adenibuyan, aka BamBam, have stirred fresh conversations about their relationship after fans noticed that they no longer follow each other on Instagram.

The social media move has reignited rumours that the couple’s over five-year-old marriage may be facing difficulties.

Speculation about a possible rift first emerged in December 2025 when the pair shared separate Christmas photoshoots, prompting online discussions about trouble in paradise. Although neither Teddy A nor BamBam has publicly commented on the latest development, their recent Instagram activity has placed their union under renewed public scrutiny.

Teddy A and BamBam met during the 2018 edition of the BBNaija reality show and later tied the knot in Dubai in 2019. Over the years, they built a strong public image around their love story, frequently sharing family moments with their children and working together on projects. Their bond earned them admiration as one of the show’s most celebrated couples.

The renewed rumours are also coming just days after Teddy A spoke about past domestic abuse allegations that once trailed their marriage.

In an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, shared on Instagram, the singer described the claims as false and painful. He recalled waking up to discover his phone flooded with messages while his pregnant wife sat downstairs watching a movie.

“I woke up, went downstairs, and my wife was there watching a movie. She was pregnant and laughing. I hadn’t posted anything. I was wondering what was trending and why my phone was blowing up,” he said.

According to him, the accusations — including claims that he assaulted his wife during pregnancy — took them by surprise.

“She kept asking who could do this to us. Honestly, I didn’t know where it came from,” he added.

Teddy A explained that he initially kept quiet on the advice of his manager, believing the controversy would fade. However, he later realised that the silence had lasting consequences.

“At the time, I didn’t understand the damage staying silent would do. Even now, when my wife and I post photos or videos, people still comment and ask if I beat her,” he said, noting that the experience changed how some people perceived him.

Fans and followers quickly took to social media to react to the unfollowing: A fan tweeted, “Teddy A and BamBam unfollowing each other is definitely a sign something is up. They used to be goals!”

Another Instagram user commented, “This is sad. I hope they’re okay and this is just social media drama.”Some fans questioned whether the move was intentional”

Others referenced their past Christmas posts, saying: “When they did separate Christmas photos, I knew something was off. Let’s wait before jumping to conclusions.”

As of the time of filing this report, the couple has not released any statement regarding the Instagram unfollowing. Fans, however, continue to speculate, with many expressing hope that the move is a misunderstanding rather than confirmation of marital trouble.