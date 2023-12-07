I Was Depressed After Childbirth — BBNaija’s Bambam

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Former Big Brother Naija star, Bamike Adenibuyan, popularly known as Bambam, has shared her journey through childbirth and postpartum experience during an interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo.

Bambam revealed the difficulties she faced during her first pregnancy after being diagnosed with preeclampsia.

The mother of two also disclosed how her pregnancies transformed her body and caused her to face ridicule for gaining weight.

She acknowledged her husband Teddy A’s support, and emphasised the importance of having a partner who embraced and supported her throughout the transitions.

According to Bambam, she grew from a size 8 to 14/16, experienced skin tags, acne breakouts, and experienced postpartum depression.

“I would never have imagined my body would get this thick but thank God for supportive husbands like mine. Imagine having a husband who was not open to the transition phases I went through with each pregnancy.

“My second pregnancy was even more merciful than the first. I went from Maroon to black, from size 8 to 14/16. I had skin tags and acne breakouts.

“I was in shock. I went through postpartum depression. I was a mess. I didn’t understand. I literally transformed.

“I had to ask the doctor, why is my baby so white looking?’ She had grey eyes and now they are brown. She looked so different. I had preeclampsia with her pregnancy, by the time I arrived at the hospital she had detached from my placenta.

“My pregnancy phase was a miracle. Postpartum depression was because I kept playing all the “what ifs” in my head.”

What Is Postpartum Depression?

Postpartum depression (PPD) is a serious mental condition that can affect women after giving birth.

It’s different from the “baby blues,” which are mild and temporary feelings of sadness that some new moms experience.

PPD is said to be more serious and long-lasting, and can interfere with a woman’s ability to care for herself and her baby.

According to medical research, women who develop postpartum depression are at greater risk of developing major depression later on in life.

Bambam and Teddy A’s traditional wedding took place on September 7, 2019 in Ogun state. Their white wedding held in Dubai, UAE on November 16, 2019.