Real-Time E-Transmission Of Election Results Unnecessary, Says Dickson

A former Bayelsa State governor and Senator representing Bayelsa West, Seriake Dickson, has described Nigerians’ insistence on “real-time” transmission of election results as unnecessary.

He said this while arguing that the concept is widely misunderstood since Nigeria has not yet adopted electronic voting.

Speaking in an interview with ARISE News on Tuesday, Dickson said the demand for real-time transmission does not automatically guarantee credible elections, stressing that voting in Nigeria is still largely manual.

“What is the meaning of real time? We are not voting electronically in Nigeria. We are not at the point where you go and press a button and your vote is instantly added to a portal.

“The word ‘real time’ in this context is actually superfluous. It doesn’t, on its own, give you a transparent election. It shouldn’t have been there in the first place. It’s never too late to correct something,” he said.

Dickson expressed support for the Senate’s recent action on the Electoral Act Amendment Bill, insisting it should not be viewed as a setback for democracy.

THE WHISTLER reports that his remarks follow the Senate’s emergency plenary that revisited Clause 60(3) of the bill after public backlash.

The Senate approved the transmission of election results to the Independent National Electoral Commission’s Result Viewing Portal (IREV) while retaining manual collation as a backup where network failures occur.

But the lawmakers stopped short of making electronic transmission compulsory and rejected a provision mandating real-time upload of results.

Critics have argued that the absence of a clear real-time transmission requirement could create room for manipulation.

However, Dickson clarified that he was speaking in his personal capacity while maintaining his support for the Senate’s decision.

“I’m not here as spokesman of the Senate. I’m here to give my views as someone who has been deeply involved in all these processes as a ranking member of this committee and as someone who participated in the proceedings of today,” he said.

According to him, deliberations on electronic transmission have lasted nearly two years, involving extensive consultations with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He noted that he was absent when the Senate initially took its earlier decision because he was bereaved, having lost a close brother who was the sitting deputy governor of Bayelsa State.

“I was not there when the Senate took that decision earlier, about a week ago, as I was bereaved. Today was the very first day I went to sit in the Senate because of the importance of this matter,” he said.

Tracing resistance to electronic transmission to longstanding political divisions, Dickson said the issue has historically generated controversy.

“Even in the 9th Senate, when we tried to introduce electronic transfer, there was stiff opposition. Somehow, the party in power has always been very resistant to these notions,” he said.

He disclosed that both chambers of the National Assembly had initially agreed to protect the IREV system before the matter was altered on the Senate floor, describing the earlier reversal as unfortunate.

“What happened in the Senate last week was unfortunate, especially when INEC had already assured us that it could implement electronic transmission,” he said.

Dickson said he later engaged Senate leadership and was assured that a compromise would be reached.

He emphasised that safeguarding polling unit results remains the most critical element of transparency, noting that the EC8A form is still the primary legal evidence of election outcomes.

“The primary evidence of who won an election is the EC8A. Once the votes are counted, agents sign, and copies are issued, INEC compels presiding officers to transmit the result to IREV. That is good enough for us,” he said.

While expressing reservations about allowing manual collation in cases of network failure, he acknowledged that legislative decisions often involve compromise.

“I don’t agree with the provision that has been included, but parliament works on the basis of majority.

“Every presiding officer shall transmit the result electronically. That is mandatory. That is what we passed today,” he stated.

On the harmonisation of Senate and House versions of the bill, Dickson said he would personally favour the House position, which reflects earlier consensus reached during joint committee deliberations.

“If I were a member of the conference committee, I would adopt the House version because it reflects what we all agreed in the joint committee,” he said.

The senator also raised concerns about proposals to compel all political parties to adopt direct primaries, arguing that such a requirement should not be imposed on smaller parties.

“Direct voting is a concept introduced by the APC. They have no right to enforce it on every other party, particularly the smaller parties,” he said.

On accountability, Dickson stressed that INEC ultimately bears responsibility for ensuring credible elections, noting that existing INEC guidelines already require electronic transmission of results to IREV.

He also defended the Supreme Court’s 2023 ruling, emphasising that the EC8A forms remain the primary legal evidence of election results.

“The IREV was never intended to be the primary evidence,” he said.