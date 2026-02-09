Teddy A Breaks Silence On Abuse, Says Rumours Hurt Family, Reputation

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Reality TV star and singer Tope Adenibuyan, popularly known as Teddy A, has spoken about the domestic abuse allegations that once trailed his marriage, saying the claims left emotional scars, damaged his reputation, and contributed to a period of depression.

Teddy A made the revelation during an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, a clip of which was shared on Instagram on Saturday.

The former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate described the allegations as false and shocking, noting that the rumours took him and his wife, actress and media personality Bamike “Bambam” Olawunmi-Adenibuyan, by complete surprise.

According to him, reports circulating online at the time claimed he physically assaulted his wife, including while she was pregnant.

Recalling how he first became aware of the controversy, Teddy A said he noticed an unusual flood of notifications on his phone, despite not having made any posts.

“I woke up, went downstairs, and my wife was there watching a movie. She was pregnant and laughing,” he said. “I hadn’t posted anything. I was wondering what was trending and why my phone was blowing up.”

He said as he began reading through the comments, his wife became visibly upset and confused by the claims.

“She kept asking who could do this to us. Honestly, I didn’t know where it came from,” he added.

Teddy A explained that the allegations quickly gained traction on social media, fuelling intense debates and speculation. In response, he contacted his manager, who advised him not to address the matter publicly and to allow it to die down.

He said he followed the advice at the time, but now believes the silence allowed the narrative to linger.

“At the time, I didn’t understand the damage staying silent would do. Even now, when my wife and I post photos or videos, people still comment and ask if I beat her,” he said.

The entertainer noted that the episode significantly affected him, as it changed how some members of the public perceived him.

“It affected me because people began to see me in a way that wasn’t true,” he said.

Teddy A and Bambam, who met during the BBNaija reality show, got married in 2019 and have since built a family together.