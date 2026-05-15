Tega Denies Romantic Affair With Edoho, Threatens Legal Action

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Media personality Tega Dominic has denied allegations linking her romantically to television host Frank Edoho, describing the claims as false and damaging to her reputation.

In a statement shared on her social media platforms, Tega said she initially chose silence to avoid unnecessary controversy but was compelled to respond as speculation continued to circulate.

“I have absolutely no sexual or emotional relationship with Frank Edoho. Frank is a great guy and a very good friend of mine… There was never anything inappropriate between us,” she stated.

She explained that her relationship with Frank began around mid-2025, after he sent her mother birthday wishes. She added that they were already acquainted through social media and mutual industry contacts.

Tega noted that their only physical meeting took place in the presence of her manager, Paul Ukonu, stressing that there was no inappropriate involvement at any point.

The reality TV star also said both she and Frank were separated at the time, adding that she would not have hidden any romantic involvement if it existed.

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Expressing concern over the allegations, she said she has worked hard to build her personal brand and would not allow false narratives to damage her reputation.

“I have worked too hard to build myself and my brand step by step to allow false accusations to stain my name like this,” she added.

Tega further called for evidence to support the claims, insisting that her name should not be dragged into baseless narratives.

“This has honestly been very upsetting for me, but moving forward, my lawyers will handle the matter appropriately. There will be consequences. This will be the only time I address this matter,” she warned.

She confirmed that her legal team will now handle the issue going forward.