Manchester United Appoint Carrick As New Manager

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Manchester United have appointed Michael Carrick as their permanent manager after agreeing terms on a new long-term contract with the club.

The decision, which had reportedly been in development for weeks, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, has now been finalised and approved by key stakeholders, including minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and senior club executives.

Posting to X on Friday, he said Carrick is expected to sign a new deal, with the agreement understood to run for an initial two years, including an option for extension or a potential three-year structure depending on performance.

The former Manchester United midfielder had been in interim charge before being entrusted with the role on a full-time basis following a strong run of results and growing internal support.

“Michael Carrick will stay at Manchester United as permanent manager,” confirmed. Direction clear for weeks, the plan has also been approved by Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the new deal is set to be signed soon. New deal for 2 years plus an option to extend or directly 3 years, but no doubts. Carrick says yes and will sign the contract,” the Italian said.

Carrick, who confirmed 34-year-old Brazil midfielder Casemiro will be available for his Old Trafford farewell, said he intends to follow the tradition started by his former boss, Sir Alex Ferguson and address supporters after the Forest game.

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“That’s important anyway,” he said. The supporters are a massive part of this club. We thank them for the season; the last four months for me personally.

“Regardless of that, for what we’ve gone through and that connection, which the players have felt, it’s important for me to thank the fans for that,” Carrick said.