Adeyanju Named Board Member Of US Civil Rights Centre

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Human rights lawyer and activist, Deji Adeyanju, has been appointed to the Board of the Katutu Civil Rights Center, an international civil rights organisation headquartered in New York, United States.

The appointment was communicated to THE WHISTLER on Friday by the centre.

In accepting the appointment, Adeyanju expressed appreciation for the opportunity to support the centre’s work and contribute to its mission of advancing human rights and strengthening civic engagement globally.

The Katutu Civil Rights Center is known for its work in human rights advocacy, policy engagement, and support for vulnerable and marginalised communities across different regions of the world.

Adeyanju has remained at the forefront of civil rights advocacy for over a decade.

His appointment is being viewed as recognition of his longstanding campaigns for democracy, civil liberties, and social justice in Nigeria and across Africa.