NYSC Seeks Increase In Corps Members’ Feeding Allowance, State Stipend

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The National Youth Service Corps in Kaduna State has appealed to the state government to increase feeding allowances for corps members during orientation camp and review upward the monthly stipend paid to serving corps members.

The appeal was made by the Kaduna State Coordinator of the NYSC, Efeke Murna Dadaza, during the closing ceremony of the 2026 Batch ‘A’ Stream II Orientation Course held at the NYSC Temporary Orientation Camp, Government College, Kaduna.

Dadaza said the request became necessary to improve the welfare and wellbeing of corps members serving in the state.

She commended the Kaduna State Government for its support and hospitality toward corps members deployed to the state, noting that the government’s assistance contributed significantly to the successful conduct of the orientation exercise.

The coordinator, however, urged the state government to consider increasing feeding allowances during orientation camps as well as the monthly stipend paid to corps members.

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According to her, better welfare packages would motivate corps members and enhance their productivity throughout the service year.

Dadaza also advised corps members to uphold the discipline and values acquired during the orientation programme and remain good ambassadors of the NYSC scheme.

She urged them to settle quickly at their various places of primary assignment and contribute meaningfully to the development of their host communities through impactful Community Development Service projects.

Governor Uba Sani, represented by the Commissioner for Youth Development, Gloria Ibrahim, encouraged the corps members to accept their postings, especially to rural areas where their services were most needed.

The governor described the NYSC scheme as an important platform for national unity, personal development and community service.

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He assured corps members that the Kaduna State Government would continue to provide a safe and enabling environment for them to discharge their responsibilities effectively.

Sani also urged employers in both public and private sectors to support corps members in their places of assignment.

He further encouraged the corps members to take advantage of the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development programme to gain practical skills for self-reliance after service.

The governor thereafter declared the 2026 Batch ‘A’ Stream II Orientation Course officially closed.