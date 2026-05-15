Terrorism: Court Sentences Woman To 20 Years In Prison

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A Federal High Court in Abuja has sentenced a housewife, Halima Umar, to 20 years imprisonment after she was found guilty of unlawful possession of 302 rounds of AK-47 ammunition and providing support for terrorism-related activities.

Justice Hauwa Joseph Yilwa delivered the judgment on Friday after the defendant pleaded guilty to two out of a four-count charge filed against her by the Department of State Services (DSS).

The court noted that although the convict expressed remorse and pleaded for leniency, offences relating to terrorism and illegal arms movement posed serious threats to national security and could not attract a light sentence.

According to court proceedings, Umar admitted acting as a courier to transport ammunition meant for bandits operating in Plateau State.

A DSS operative, Fahad Tahir, who testified as the first prosecution witness, told the court that the defendant was arrested on July 6, 2025, while allegedly conveying 302 rounds of AK-47 ammunition alongside N57,100 in cash.

He said investigations revealed that she was instructed by one Alhaji Sani to travel to Zaria in Kaduna State to collect the ammunition from another contact before transporting it onward.

Advertisement

The witness added that the defendant was later moved to the DSS National Headquarters in Abuja on August 11, 2025, where she further confessed to the offences in the presence of a Legal Aid Council lawyer.

The prosecution counsel, Dr. Callistus Samson Ezeh, tendered the ammunition, cash, and confessional statements as exhibits, which were admitted without objection from the defence.

In court, Umar also personally admitted possession of the ammunition and cash at the time of her arrest.

The charges included providing support for terrorism under the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022, and unlawful possession of ammunition under the Firearms Act, 2004.

After reviewing the evidence and her guilty plea, Justice Yilwa convicted and sentenced her to 20 years imprisonment.