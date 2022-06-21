Terrorism: Remaining Kidnapped Railway Passengers Will Be Released Alive, Buhari Assures

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured that the remaining railway passengers kidnapped in a train attack in Kaduna State would be brought back alive.

A statement by the president’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, on Tuesday said the president had directed increased efforts through kinetic and non-kinetic means to bring the case to a closure.

THE WHISTLER had reported that several dozens of passengers on the Abuja-Kaduna bound train were abducted on March 28, 2022.

Shehu said the president had given clear directives on the safe return of the remaining passengers still being held.

It is believed that over 51 of the captives are still with the kidnappers.

Tukur Mamu, a Kaduna-based publisher acting on behalf of Sheikh Gumi, had negotiated the release of 11 of the passengers last Monday.

He said, “The President’s clear directive” on the issue was that the hostages must be brought home alive, stressing that the country’s military and security agencies were aware of their duties to the nation and were determined to give effect to the President’s charge with increased urgency.

“The kidnappers made a demand for the release of their own children and upon the settlement of that issue, they let go eleven of the victims, even though more were expected.

“The setback notwithstanding, the Government is not leaving any stone unturned in the efforts to bring all of the hostages back. The Defence, Security and Intelligence Agencies have given assurances to intensify operational engagements geared towards securing the rescue of all hostages and restoring peace to all parts of the country.

“Government is also mindful of efforts of some patriotic and influential persons and institutions that are helping in securing the safe release of the hostages.

“President Buhari welcomes the return of the recently released passengers back to their families and loved ones, while expressing his solemn commitment to the families of those still in captivity, assuring that there will be no let-up until they are reunited with their families in the shortest time possible,” the president said.