THE WHISTLER Reporter Nominated For TFAAi Journalism Award

THE WHISTLER journalist, Lukman Abdulmalik, has been nominated for the Journalism category of the inaugural The Future Awards Africa Independent (TFAAi) Kano State Awards, a recognition celebrating young Nigerians making exceptional contributions within their states.

Abdulmalik joins three other outstanding journalists shortlisted in the category—Ismail Auwal, Umar Isah Dandago, and Abubakar Haruna Galadanchi—for an award that recognises excellence, innovation, and impact in journalism.

Organised by The Future Awards Africa Independent (TFAAi), the state-based platform of The Future Awards Africa, the awards seek to celebrate young leaders, entrepreneurs, innovators, creatives, and changemakers whose work is transforming communities across Rivers, Abia, Oyo, and Kano states.

For Abdulmalik, the nomination is a testament to years of consistent, impactful journalism dedicated to accountability, public interest, and community development.

As a journalist with THE WHISTLER, Abdulmalik has distinguished himself through incisive reporting on governance, public finance, health, education, security, politics, and social development. His stories have consistently gone beyond daily headlines, providing data-driven analysis, amplifying underreported issues, and holding public institutions accountable.

His journalism has particularly focused on Kano State and Northern Nigeria, where he has reported extensively on public health, education, environmental sustainability, budget implementation, constituency projects, agriculture, youth development, and government accountability.

Advertisement

Beyond newsroom reporting, Abdulmalik has built a reputation as an investigative journalist committed to evidence-based storytelling.

The Future Awards Africa Independent described this year’s nominees as young Nigerians whose ideas, leadership, and commitment to service are helping to build stronger communities and inspire meaningful change.

Speaking on the nominations, Executive Director of The Future Awards Africa, Ayodeji Razaq, said the nominees represent the resilience and diversity of young Nigerians who are solving problems, creating opportunities, and driving transformation within their respective states.

According to him, the initiative aims to celebrate individuals whose contributions are shaping stronger communities while preserving their stories as part of Africa’s collective memory.

Abdulmalik’s nomination adds to a growing list of recognitions earned through his dedication to ethical journalism, investigative reporting, and impactful storytelling.