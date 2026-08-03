Three Pump-Action Guns Recovered As Delta Battles Violent Crime

The Delta State Police Command has arrested five suspects and recovered three pump-action guns and three suspected stolen motorcycles in separate operations across the state.

The Command disclosed this in a statement issued on Monday by its spokesperson, SP Bright Edafe, saying the operations formed part of ongoing efforts to tackle violent crime and criminal activities in the state.

According to the statement, operatives of the ‘C’ Division, Asaba, on July 27, 2026, intercepted one Joseph Tyavzua along the Asaba-Onitsha Expressway during a stop-and-search operation.

The police said Tyavzua was arrested while attempting to enter Onitsha on a commercial motorcycle and was found in possession of a pump-action gun.

The suspect reportedly claimed to be a vigilante member but could not provide lawful authority for possessing the firearm.

The police said the firearm was recovered while the suspect remained in custody as investigation into the matter continued.

In a separate operation on the same day, operatives of the Ekpan Division arrested four suspects and recovered two pump-action guns and three motorcycles suspected to have been stolen during robbery operations.

The operation followed a report of the armed robbery of a motorcycle rider along Jakpa Road, Effurun.

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The police said a targeted investigation led to the arrest of the alleged principal suspects, identified as Edodo Gift, 41, and Emoefe Solomon, 27. According to the Command, the two suspects confessed to the crime and subsequently led detectives to two alleged receivers, identified as Fodio Bello, 27, and Kabiru Mohammed, 25, at Otowhe near Oleh.

“Two pump-action guns and three motorcycles suspected to have been stolen during robbery operations were recovered,” the statement said.

The four suspects are currently in police custody, while efforts are ongoing to arrest other members of the alleged criminal syndicate.

The Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, CP Yemi Oyeniyi, commended the officers involved in the operations.

Oyeniyi reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to intelligence-led policing and the pursuit of violent criminals across the state.

He also urged residents to provide the police with timely and credible information to support ongoing efforts to combat crime and ensure the safety of residents.