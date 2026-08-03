U.S. Retain Pochettino As National Team Coach

The United States Soccer Federation announced on Monday that it is retaining Mauricio Pochettino as head coach of the men’s national team through the 2030 World Cup, following the USMNT’s 4-1 defeat to Belgium that ended its World Cup campaign.

The federation’s decision comes after earlier indications suggested the two sides could part ways following the team’s exit from the tournament.

Pochettino had previously spoken about a desire to return to club football, particularly in the English Premier League.

He had been linked with AC Milan in late May, before the Italian club appointed Ruben Amorim as manager.

The USMNT’s defeat to Belgium marked the end of its World Cup run. The team had progressed to the Round of 16 before losing.

Pochettino’s new term is expected to include a Copa America appearance in 2028 as co-host, participation in a home Olympics, and World Cup qualifying, following the USMNT’s automatic qualification for the 2026 tournament as co-hosts.

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The federation also confirmed it is yet to appoint a new sporting director, following the departure of Matt Crocker, who left the role earlier this year to take up the same position with Saudi Arabia’s football federation.

Federation CEO J.T. Batson said in May that the organisation does not intend to hire a direct replacement for Crocker, and will instead implement a new structure going forward.