Tottenham Bid To Sign Osimhen From Galatasaray

Tottenham Hotspur are pursuing a move for Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen as manager Roberto De Zerbi looks to strengthen his attacking options.

According to Caught Offside, Spurs have made initial approaches worth between £50m and £55m, while the Turkish champions are holding out for closer to £65m.

That valuation appears optimistic given the striker’s long contract and importance to the Istanbul club.

Tottenham are keen on a reliable goalscorer amid uncertainty over Richarlison’s future, with Dominic Solanke yet to fully address the club’s problems in front of goal.

Sources close to the agents industry told CaughtOffside that Tottenham have received sporting approval to begin formal negotiations and believe personal terms would not present a major obstacle.

However, there has been no official approach or direct contact between the two clubs so far.

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Osimhen scored 41 goals and provided 10 assists in 52 appearances for Galatasaray last season, figures that reportedly explain why De Zerbi views the Nigerian international as a potentially transformative addition.

Tottenham have already spent heavily on their squad this window, making another major signing difficult without significant player sales.

The club’s need for a new striker may hinge on Richarlison’s situation. According to The Guardian, De Zerbi wants the Brazilian to stay but admitted the forward has not clarified his future.

With less than a year left on his contract, Richarlison’s potential departure could create both space and urgency for Tottenham to pursue a replacement.

Manchester United, Chelsea and Atletico Madrid have also been linked with Osimhen, a factor that could drive up his price and weaken Tottenham’s negotiating position.

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Osimhen would offer pace, pressing and clinical finishing that could suit De Zerbi’s system, but Tottenham are being urged to exercise caution – a deal in the region of £60m would represent strong business, while a fee exceeding £100m could place excessive pressure on a single signing after an already costly transfer window.