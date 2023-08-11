THE WHISTLER Revamps Editorial Team, Appoints Managing Editor, Editor, Others For Better Performance

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

…New Appointments, Promotions Heralds Fresh Era Of Editorial Excellence

Advertisement

THE WHISTLER newspaper, a prominent player in the Nigerian media landscape, has undergone restructuring of its editorial team to strengthen its operational efficiency.

The reorganisation saw the appointment of a new Managing Editor and Editor, among other key changes, under the leadership of the newspaper’s Chairman/Publisher, Mr. James Ume.

The revamp saw the redesignation of Mr. Christian Chukwu, the publication’s erstwhile General Manager, to the position of Chief Operating Officer as the company aims to optimize its operational dynamics for the evolving media landscape.

The management appointed a new Managing Editor, Tajudeen Suleiman, who previously held the position of Editor.

Suleiman is an experienced investigative journalist with over two decades of journalism experience. In his new role, he will not only oversee the other editors but also lead the Investigations Desk, which is a vital aspect of THE WHISTLER‘s journalistic endeavours.

Advertisement

Before joining THE WHISTLER in 2018, Suleiman was Director of Projects at the International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR), where he also served as Editor.

Suleiman’s career has been punctuated by stints with other Nigerian news publications, including as Senior Associate Editor at Tell Magazine, Chief Correspondent (South-East) at Punch Newspapers, and Senior Correspondent at The News magazine. He holds a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in English Literature from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

Ifeanyi Onuba, who joined THE WHISTLER as the Head of Business Desk in June 2020 and swiftly ascended to the position of Deputy Editor, has been appointed to take over from Suleiman as the Editor.

The role entrusts Onuba with the day-to-day operations of the newsroom.

Onuba, a chartered accountant and former Senior Finance/Business Correspondent with Punch Newspapers, has over a decade of experience in business journalism.

Advertisement

The new Editor holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Lagos.

Supporting Onuba in his new role, Tayo Olu has been redeployed from the position of News Editor to Deputy Editor.

Tayo, who joined the newspaper as a Webmaster in late 2015, went on to serve as Online Editor and eventually News Editor of the newspaper. Prior to joining THE WHISTLER, he was the Head of ICT department at the defunct First Africa News, then published by NuAfrica Ltd. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Geography and Environmental Science from the Kogi State University.

The reorganisation also saw the promotion of Isuma Mark to the position of News Editor from his previous role as the Head of Politics Desk. His elevation to the position will strengthen the editorial team.

Isuma’s professional background, marked by Senior Correspondent roles with Leadership and Independent Newspapers in Nigeria, will further enrich THE WHISTLER’s news coverage. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in History and International relations from the Lagos State University.

The reorganisation also saw the management’s approval of the promotion of other editorial members to higher positions.

Advertisement

Nneoma Benson, who joined THE WHISTLER as Crime Reporter, was elevated to Head of Security Desk.

Before joining the newspaper, she served as Intern Investigative Reporter with The ICIR, Editor of Orientation Broadcasting Services (OBS), Nasarawa, between 2019 and 2020 and volunteer Newscaster/Reporter at UNIZIK FM, Anambra. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Mass Communication from the Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK).

Also promoted was Philip Ukpe who will now take charge as the Head of Business Desk.

Ukpe holds a bachelor’s degree in Accounting from Evangel University, Akaeze. His previous job experience includes teaching Accounting at the Adamawa State University, Yola.

Nnaemeka Wondrous was promoted to Head Law and Judiciary Desk while Munyal Manunyi was elevated to Senior Reporter and deployed to Investigations Desk.

Ayotunde Martins will take over from Enwongo Ating as Head of Social Media Unit, adding Webmaster to his role.

Justina Simon was promoted to Reporter (Level 2) while Kasarahchi Aniagolu got elevated to Reporter (Level 1).

Our Imo and Abia correspondents — Chukwudi Ojukwu and Iro Oliver — were respectively redesignated as Reporter (Level 1), among other changes.

The restructuring aligns with the vision of Mr. James Ume, THE WHISTLER newspaper’s Chairman/Publisher, who anticipates an upswing in efficiency and output.

Mr. Christian Chukwu, the Chief Operating Officer, is also optimistic that the new changes will instantly result in improved efficiency and align with the vision set forth by the Publisher.

About THE WHISTLER Newspaper

Founded in June 2014, THE WHISTLER has emerged as a beacon of journalistic integrity and social impact.

Published by The Whistler Communications Limited, our reporters are driven by our watchword of journalism ‘For Conscience and Society’.

The newspaper is committed to providing objective and balanced news coverage, as well as insightful commentary and analysis on a wide range of topics, including government, politics, business, tech, and entertainment.

Our goal is to empower our readers with accurate and well-researched information that transcends sensationalism to nurture a responsible and informed citizenry.