Those Behind #EndINEC, #EndNigeria Protests Not Obidients – Peter Obi

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The candidate of the Labour Party in the just concluded presidential election, Peter Obi, has distanced his supporters from a planned #EndINEC protest.

Advertisement

Obi in a post on his verified Twitter handle on Friday blamed opposition political parties for sponsoring the hashtag and by extension the planned protests.

The LP candidate maintained that he will reclaim his ‘stolen mandate’ through the courts and due process, while denouncing any form of protest flouted under the Obidient movement.

The former Anambra state governor said this year’s election petition tribunal is a litmus test for the judiciary to redeem itself on epochal national public-interest issues.

“My attention has been drawn to social media postings suggesting that a nation-wide groundswell “#ENDINEC”, “#ENDNigeria” Protest is being planned by the Obidients. We are aware that those postings are being orchestrated by the Opposition,” Obi wrote.

“My position is clear: Without prejudice to constitutional dictates on freedom of speech and freedom of assembly, I have publicly stated that in the matter of reclaiming our stolen mandate, we shall do so robustly, via the Courts and Due Process.

Advertisement

“Regardless of the misgivings many may have about our Judiciary, we must strive to build strong and resilient institutions, of which the Judiciary is one. As a firm believer in the separation of powers between the three arms of government,

“I am conscious that every so often, the Judiciary is called upon to vindicate itself on epochal national public-interest issues. The matter presently before the Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET) is one such litmus test case

“Therefore, we are committed to pursuing Due Process in an unfettered manner. That is our primary and priority option,” Obi added.