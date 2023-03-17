Police Must Clamp Down On Those Who Intimidate Voters–West African Elders

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The West Africa Elders Forum (WAEF) Election Mission to Nigeria, 2023, has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the security operatives, and other stakeholders to “promote peace and protect the integrity of the electoral process”.

Advertisement

The forum is headed by the former President of the Republic of Ghana John Dramani Mahama and convened by former president of Nigeria, H.E Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan.

The forum commended Nigerians maintaining calmness and maturity during the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly elections and leveraged on that to for call for fair, peaceful, and transparent elections during the guber polls

The forum reminded INEC on the need to rebuid trust following the glitches in the electronic transmission of result at the last election.

The statement partly reads, ” The Mission urges political parties, candidates, and their supporters to carry out their civic responsibilities within the ambit of the law and refrain from acts that could lead to violence and the breakdown of law and order during and after the polls.

“Ahead of this second round of elections, we have observed the untoward actions of some party loyalists in some states meant to induce voter suppression by intimidating the citizens and discouraging them from exercising their civic rights.

Advertisement

“This same trend was noticeable three weeks ago during the presidential and national assembly elections.

“The citizens overcame these challenges and were able to cast their ballots and we are hopeful that, this time also, they will be out in their numbers to cast their ballots in defence of the nation’s democracy.

“The police must clamp down on miscreants who intimidate voters. This will help to stop the reign of impunity in Nigeria.

“We reiterate our earlier statement made after the presidential and national assembly elections that Nigeria is a major stakeholder in the sustainability of democracy in West Africa.

“The responsibility of maintaining the nation’s thriving democracy and the general peace of our sub-region rests on all our shoulders, especially on the credibility of INEC and other election management bodies in West Africa, during elections.

Advertisement

“This election is another opportunity for INEC to rebuild the trust and confidence of the citizens and show its commitment to credible polls for a better democratic outcome in Nigeria and our sub-region.

“There is, therefore, the need for the electoral body to take into account the complaints raised by the different stakeholders, including local and international observers, during the presidential and national assembly elections and make a commitment to resolving those challenges.

“We commend the leaders of political parties and the presidential candidates in the last elections for heeding our advice to choose the path of peace and follow legal means to address the grievances observed during the last elections.

“WAEF also commends Nigerians for their peaceful disposition and faith in the nation’s democracy, despite some of the challenges of the process.

“We wish Nigeria a peaceful poll and urge everyone to be patriotic and law-abiding in their activities and desist from acts that could mar the elections and threaten the peace of the country and the sub-region.”