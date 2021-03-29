Those Who Want Nigeria To Breakup Will Need Visa To Visit Kano – Osinbajo

The Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has warned those clamouring for the country’s breakup to realize that a broken Nigeria would mean that citizens will require Visa to travel to places such as Kano State.

The Vice President said this while delivering a virtual speech to an audience at the 12th Bola Tinubu Colloquium held in Kano State in commemoration of the 69th Birthday of the former Lagos State governor.

“For the purveyors of breaking up into small components, into small countries, perhaps they should be reminded that we would not have been able to accept Governor Ganduje’s offer to come to Kano at short notice since we would all have needed visas to come to Kano,” the VP said.

Explaining the strategic importance of Kano to the country, the former Lagos State Attorney General noted that the state was the home of radical and progressive ideals.

According to him, the planners of the event had hoped to hold a completely virtual event but the State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State volunteered to host a simultaneous physical and virtual event.