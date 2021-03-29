You’re An Institution Without Equal- Osinbajo Tells Tinubu At Colloquium

44 SHARES Share Tweet

The Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has described the National Leader of the All-Progressives Congress (APC) as an institution which no one in recent memory has been able to match.

Osinbajo who spoke via a virtual platform at the 12th Bola Tinubu Colloquium in Kano State , to mark the 69th Birthday celebration of the APC leader, said “there has been no Nigerian leader that has been instrumental in raising other leaders as Asiwaju Tinubu has done in the last few decades.”

According to him, Tinubu “has become an institution in Nigeria due to his peculiar and distinguished leadership style.”

The VP is convinced that the former Lagos State governor has over decades being able to synergize a caucus of ideas that have enhanced Nigeria’s economic, social and cultural development.

Osinbajo, who was Attorney General when Tinubu was Governor, added that “also central to his leadership style is the fact that he is able to lead a vast array of persons with diverse views and is completely comfortable in engaging in diverse ideas ranging from political to religious debates.”

The VP was billed to attend the event but aborted the trip to Kano on Monday morning due to poor weather.

Both President Buhari and his Vice attended the event via satellite, from Aso Villa in Abuja.