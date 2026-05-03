Three Dead As Rare Virus Breaks Out On Cruise Ship

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Three people have died and a British national is fighting for his life in intensive care after a suspected hantavirus outbreak was confirmed aboard a cruise ship sailing in the Atlantic Ocean, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Sunday.

The outbreak occurred on the MV Hondius, a polar expedition vessel operated by Dutch-based tour company Oceanwide Expeditions, which departed from Ushuaia, Argentina on March 20, bound for Cape Verde off the West African coast.

The WHO said one case of hantavirus has been laboratory confirmed, with five additional suspected cases currently under investigation. Of the six individuals affected, three have died and one remains in critical condition in a Johannesburg hospital.

South African health authorities said the first person to fall ill was a 70-year-old passenger who died on board the ship. His body is currently on the island of Saint Helena, a British territory in the South Atlantic. His 69-year-old wife also developed symptoms and was evacuated to South Africa, where she subsequently died in a Johannesburg hospital. A source close to the case indicated the couple were Dutch nationals. A third victim, reported to be a 69-year-old British national, was also evacuated to Johannesburg, where he remains in intensive care.

Hantavirus is a serious, potentially fatal infection typically transmitted to humans through contact with infected rodents, particularly their urine, droppings, or saliva. In rare cases, the virus can spread between people and trigger severe respiratory illness.

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The WHO said it is coordinating with member states and the ship’s operators to arrange medical evacuations for two additional symptomatic passengers. Discussions are reportedly ongoing on whether those passengers should be admitted to a hospital in Cape Verde before the ship continues its journey to Spain’s Canary Islands.

The MV Hondius is a 107.6-metre polar cruise vessel with capacity for up to 170 passengers across 80 cabins.