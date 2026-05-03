Delta Killing: AGF Gets Case File Of Indicted Policemen For Prosecution

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The Nigeria Police Force has forwarded the case file on the fatal shooting of 28 year old Mene Ogidi to the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) for vetting and prosecution following the conclusion of its investigation.

The incident occurred on April 26, 2026, in Effurun, Delta State, where the victim was shot after being apprehended over a parcel containing a fabricated firearm and ammunition.

The development was disclosed on Sunday by the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Anthony Okon Placid, during a press briefing at the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

Placid said, “The case file has been formally forwarded to the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation for vetting and prosecution.

“The Force will cooperate fully with the AGF’s office to ensure that this matter is prosecuted to its logical conclusion before a court of competent jurisdiction.”

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He added that the investigation into the incident had been concluded, with findings indicting the officers involved.

According to him, “The investigation established that the actions of ASP Nuhu and members of his team constituted professional misconduct, abuse of office, and conduct likely to cause a breach of public peace, culminating in the unlawful killing of Mr. Mene Ogidi.”

Placid also confirmed the dismissal of officers found culpable in the incident, stating that disciplinary procedures had been concluded and ratified by the Police Service Commission (PSC).

“The Police Service Commission has reviewed and ratified this recommendation. Their dismissal is therefore confirmed and takes immediate effect,” he said.

Providing further details, Placid noted that the other additional suspects linked to the case remain at large.

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“The driver who delivered the parcel from Yenagoa, as well as two members of the vigilante group involved remain at large.

“Tactical teams have been deployed and coordinated investigative measures are ongoing to ensure their arrest and prosecution” Placid said.

He further maintained that the Force would not condone extrajudicial actions under any circumstance, while reassuring Nigerians, particularly the family of Mr. Mene Ogidi, that justice will be served in this matter.

He said, “The Force does not shield officers who violate the law. No rank, no position, and no circumstance will be permitted to place any officer above accountability.

“This case is being handled with the full weight of transparency and institutional integrity.

“The Nigeria Police Force is aware that the eyes of Nigerians and the international community are on this matter, and we are resolved that our actions will reflect the highest standards of justice, accountability, and respect for human rights.

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“We extend our sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and assure them that the full weight of the law will be brought to bear on all those found culpable.”

Placid added that the remains of Mr. Mene Ogidi have been deposited at the mortuary. A formal autopsy will be conducted by a certified pathologist, and the findings will form part of the evidence to support prosecution in this case.