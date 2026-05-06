Enugu ADC In Disarray Over Obi’s Defection To NDC

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The African Democratic Party in Enugu State is in disarray following the defection of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general election, Mr Peter Obi, to the Nigerian Democratic Congress, NDC.

THE WHISTLER reports that the only opposition lawmaker in the Enugu State Assembly, representing Igbo South State Assembly, Hon Harrison Ogara, resigned from ADC some hours after Obi’s defection to NDC. Also, the founder of Arise and Shine Movement, a support group for ADC, Hon Hilary Onah, left ADC for NDC, declaring his support to Obi.

Ogara, publisher of the Starlite Newspapers, in his resignation letter dated May 5th, 2026, stated that his action was “sequel to the plethora of litigations and disharmony in ADC which have made it almost impossible for any political progress to take place. I urge Nigerians who want to earnestly restore Nigeria to the dream of our forefathers to join NDC.” He had earlier told THE WHISTLER that, “I’m a disciple of Mr Peter Obi, and anywhere he goes, we go.”

On his part, Onah urged Nigerians to support Obi to guarantee their future. Onah, in his letter dated 2nd March, 2026, stated that his decision was “born out of the lingering crisis and court cases within the party.”

Also the deputy governorship candidate of the LP in the 2023 general elections, Dr John Nwokeabia, said his defection to the NDC was to move out of politics of “factions and embrace the reality of a single, indivisible family”. He urged his supporters to toe his line.

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Quoting him, “Our entry into NDC is not a merger of two entities, but a complete and total surrender to the party’s existing structure. Our strength lies in our ability to fold into the NDC completely, placing the party’s collective success above any individual or group expectations.

“In line with the philosophy of Mr Peter Obi, we move forward with no preconditions and expectations other than the opportunity to save our country. By working hand-in-hand with our NDC comrades, we ensure that Enugu State becomes a beacon of political unity. Let us trust the journey.”

Meanwhile, some Enugu residents that spoke with our correspondent said they had joined NDC because of their belief in Obi. Charity Okpala, a student, said, “The All Progressives Congress came with the slogan of change. But we didn’t see it. While former President Muhammadu Buhari clearly didn’t see anything good in South East, incumbent President Bola Tinubu’s style of government is anti-masses. While we are suffering, he is buying jets and borrowing money. I don’t know Obi from Adam, but he helped our department with N15m for accreditation. Whether he wins or not, I stand with him. He seems to be the only opposition available.”

Mary Ukwueze, a teacher, said, “Peter Obi has remained a man without a stain. Honest Nigerians should support him. Otherwise, our lamentation will know no end. I advise our people to learn from our experiences. The system needs a change for us to get it better. We need an electoral system that guarantees free and fair elections. With that we can always elect the right people. But APC doesn’t like it.”