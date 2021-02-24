Tiger Woods Recovering From Surgery Following Ghastly Car Crash – Team

47 SHARES Share Tweet

American professional golfer, Tiger Woods, is recovering from surgery after a ghastly car crash on Tuesday, his team has disclosed.

According to a statement, Woods has undergone a long surgical procedure on his lower right leg and ankle.

“Mr. Woods suffered significant orthopaedic injuries to his right lower extremity that were treated during emergency surgery by Orthopaedic trauma specialists at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, a level 1 trauma center,” Anish Mahajan, MD, Chief Medical Officer & Interim CEO at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, said in a statement.

“Comminuted open fractures affecting both the upper and lower portions of the tibia and fibula bones were stabilized by inserting a rod into the tibia. Additional injuries to the bones of the foot and ankle were stabilized with a combination of screws and pins,” Mahajan added. “Trauma to the muscle and soft-tissue of the leg required surgical release of the covering of the muscles to relieve pressure due to swelling.”

Tweeting via Woods’ twitter account on Wednesday, the golfer’s team said he was currently awake, responsive, and recovering in his hospital room.