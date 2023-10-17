Tinubu Accepts Owasanoye’s Pre-Exit Request, Names New Chairman, Secretary For ICPC

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of a new management team for the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), pending Senate confirmation.

The new Chairman of the ICPC is Dr. Musa Adamu Aliyu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and the current Attorney General of Jigawa State.

The new Secretary to the Commission is Mr. Clifford Okwudiri Oparaodu, a lawyer with over 30 years of experience.

Tinubu approved an application by the outgoing Chairman of the ICPC, Professor Bolaji Owasanoye, to proceed on pre-end of tenure leave beginning on November 4, 2023, ahead of the expiration of his tenure on February 3, 2024.

In a press release issued on October 17, 2023, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, said Tinubu urged the new management team of the ICPC to be above board and discharge their duties without fear or favour.