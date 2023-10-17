JUST IN: Ondo Assembly Suspends Impeachment Process Against Deputy Governor After Ganduje’s Intervention

The All Progressives Congress, on Tuesday, announced that the Ondo State House of Assembly has agreed to suspend the impeachment processes against the state’s Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

The development came after the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, met with the Ondo Assembly lawmakers.

In a terse statement on its official X (Twitter) page, the APC said, “The Ondo State House of Assembly has agreed to suspend impeachment processes against the State’s Deputy Governor, HE. Lucky Aiyedatiwa and allow for political solutions. On Tuesday, the lawmakers met with the Party’s Reconciliation Committee and the NWC.”

Ganduje had established a reconciliation committee eight days ago to mediate in the political standoff between the feuding parties.

The committee’s responsibilities included interfacing with all parties and resolving issues surrounding the impeachment process.

The committee’s membership consist Adegboyega Oyetola, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy; Senator Jack Tilley Gyado, a Benue politician; Senator Tanko Al-Makura, the former Governor of Nasarawa State; Martin Elechi, former Governor of Ebonyi State; and Mohammed Abubakar, ex-Governor of Bauchi State.

Recall that the state House of Assembly in September served an impeachment notice on the deputy governor, alleging abuse of office.