IPPIS: FG To Stop Payment Of Salaries For Civil Servants Not Verified By Friday

The Federal Government through the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan has announced that starting Friday, October 27 2023, all unverified civil servants will be delisted from government payroll.

Yemi-Esan said the development is a result of the two-week Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) verification exercise which will end on Friday.

The move is part of effort to remove ghost workers from the government payroll.

In a statement signed by Yemi-Esan on Wednesday “Adequate arrangements were put in place for a smooth exercise in designated areas of the FCT, however, the officers’ impatience and lack of orderliness in the first two days made the exercise rowdy.

“This has been duly addressed and the two-week exercise, scheduled to end on Friday, October 27, 2023, is progressing very well.

“The verification of records of all civil servants will be finalized at the end of the ongoing exercise and any officer whose record could not be verified will be delisted from the payroll of government”.

Speaking further, she noted that the Office carried out aggressive sensitization and publicity, adding that no excuses will be tolerated for defaulters.

According to the statement, “Sequel to another wide publicity accompanied by numerous pre-verification sensitization visits by IPPIS staff to Ministries, extra-ministerial Departments, and Agencies nationwide, the second phase of the exercise, the physical verification, commenced in 2018.

“In this regard, 500 staff from the OHCSF were trained and deployed, in well-communicated and coordinated phases, to the 36 states of the Federation and the FCT between 2018 and 2019 to enable officers to carry out the physical verification in their states and save them to from travelling to Abuja.

“Some erring officers’ pleas to be given the last opportunity to comply were granted, and the portal was therefore reopened from October 3-13, 2023, for them to update their records to Friday, October 27, 2023, before action is taken on defaulters.”