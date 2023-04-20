Tinubu Appoints Kyari, Onanuga, 11 Others Into Presidential Inauguration Council After THE WHISTLER’s Report

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The President-elect, Bola Tinubu, has appointed additional 13 people into the Presidential Inauguration Council after THE WHISTLER‘s report.

This paper had reported that the activities of the council which is being chaired by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, has been bogged down due to lack of synergy, Tinubu’s prolonged absence and anxiety over his health.

Sources had revealed there was no channel of communication between him and the council with members working at crossed purposes and merely on assumptions.

Bayo Onanuga, spokesman of the president-elect, however denied the reports telling this medium that he “is healthy and in France” without stating why he has not been seen in public since his trip overseas.

He also did not say why Tinubu cancelled his scheduled visit to Saudi Arabia for lesser hajj.

Within a week of the report, the former Lagos State Governor announced that two people he had appointed into the council would be joined by additional 13.

This paper reported that Tinubu had appointed Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State and former Lagos State Commissioner for Finance, Wale Edun, into the council.

In the new appointment, Tinubu appointed a former Senator representing Borno North and current National Deputy Chairman (North) of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Abubakar Kyari as the Coordinator and Director of Finance and Budget of the Committee.

The Executive Director (Business Development) at the Nigeria Export-Import (NEXIM) Bank, Stella Okotete, has been appointed as the head of Secretariat, Planning and Monitoring, while Makinde Araoye, an ex-APC governorship aspirant from Ekiti State will serve as the Director of venue, parades and swearing-in.

Also, Onanuga has been appointed to serve as Head of Media and Publicity, while former Cross Rivers State Commissioner for Health and current National Women Leader of the APC, Betta Edu, will coordinate the medical team for the inauguration committee.

A younger brother of late Nigeria’s President, Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, Col. Abdulazeez Yar’Adua will act as the head of Security and Ceremonial parade for the inauguration while Zainab Buba Marwa, will coordinate the pre-inauguration dinner and gala night for the committee.

Other members of the committee as announced are Samira Saddik (Children’s Day), Abuh Andrew Abuh (Accommodation), Danladi Bako (Inaugural Lecture), Hajiya Hadiza Mohammed Kabir (Transportation and Logistics), Donald Wokoma (Protocol and Invitation), Bishop Adegbite (Church Service) and Imam Faud (Jumat Service).

Their names have been forwarded to the Chairman of the council.