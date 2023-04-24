Tinubu Arrival: Faleke Leads Supporters To Abuja Airport To Welcome President-elect

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nigeria’s President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will return to the country on Monday after a month-long stay abroad.

The highly anticipated return of the leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has sparked excitement among his supporters.

Tinubu’s expected return was announced by James Faleke, one of his political associates and House of Representatives member representing Ikeja Federal Constituency.

His return to Nigeria is coming after weeks of intense speculation about his health and concerns that his absence could slow down preparations for the hand of power.

In a message he sent to support groups inviting them to welcome Tinubu, Faleke said the president-elect will arrive via the presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

“My dear brothers and sisters of this unique family. I wish to inform and request of us all that anyone in Abuja and Nasarawa is invited to join in receiving our Peoples President and First Lady Elect tomorrow by 2pm at the Presidential wing of the International Airport,” said Faleke.

Tinubu’s return to Nigeria is expected to inject fresh energy into the Presidential Transition Council (PTC) ahead of his May 29 inauguration as president.

He had last week made appointments into the PTC to join the 20-man team earlier set up by President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure smooth transfer of power.

Earlier in the week, President Buhari reiterated his readiness to welcome Tinubu to the State House as president, assuring that the May 29 handover date to a new administration remained sacrosanct.

He gave the assurance while exchanging Eid greetings in a phone call with Tinubu to mark the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.