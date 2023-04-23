Sudan Crisis: Nigeria To Evacuate 5,500 Citizens By Road – Foreign Affairs Minister

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, has disclosed that the viable option for evacuation of Nigerians stranded in the war-torn Sudan for now is by road.

Advertisement

Onyeama made this known on Sunday on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.

According to the minister, the airports are out of commission due to the ongoing conflict between the General Command of the Sudan Armed Forces and the paramilitary group, Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

“We have been given the cost estimate and all the details. They gave us a figure of 5,500 who are ready for evacuation. Obviously, what you need in a situation like this is a place where everybody can congregate before you start moving them out. The only viable way out is by road.

“But of course, it is not totally safe so you are going to require the government to provide some security and a safe corridor out.

“Our situation is particularly challenging because the numbers are so great,” he said.

Advertisement

Onyeama said while some European countries and the United States have started evacuating particularly their diplomatic staff, some diplomats from Nigeria will still stay behind to facilitate evacuation.

“But what they’ve (European countries) been evacuating were actually their diplomatic staff. They haven’t been able to start evacuating their citizens there. We can’t evacuate all our diplomatic staff at the moment because they need to also coordinate the evacuation of all those students that we’re talking about,” he said.

Based on a statement from the Nigerian Embassy in Sudan, a large percentage of the stranded citizens are students.

The ongoing conflict has defied calls for a ceasefire made by the African Union.