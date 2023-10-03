Tinubu Commends EFCC On War Against Corruption

181 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The President of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Tuesday, commended the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for setting a landmark in tackling financial crimes.

Tinubu made the commendation through the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, while declaring open the 5th Economic and Financial Crimes Commission-National Judicial Institute, Capacity Building Workshop for Justices and Judges.

Advertisement

According to him, there are profound gains already made in the fight against corruption, explaining that EFCC played a remarkable role in achieving them.

He said, “For instance, available records show that EFCC has continued to achieve significant milestones in securing convictions and asset recovery running into billions of naira.

“There have also been significant improvements in the policy and legal frameworks for combating corruption with the National Anti-Corruption Strategy Plan and new legislations against money laundering, illicit financial flow and terrorism financing.”

The President particularly noted the devastating effects of corruption against the growth of the nation, and called for multi-sectoral and multifaceted approaches in tackling them.

Advertisement

He emphasised the need for synergy and inter-agency collaboration as potent weapons of attack against the monster.

Tinubu said, “Corruption and related financial crimes have become a menace in our national life, and have in consequence attracted poor perception index rating for Nigeria globally. It requires concerted collaborative efforts to effectively combat it.”

However, while commending the efforts of “successive leadership of the EFCC and NJI for sustaining the anti-graft war,” he further charged judicial officers to be more passionate and courageous in carrying out their assignments.

According to him, this is in order to rid the nation of corrupt practices.

He added that, “Without competent and courageous judges who are passionate about their country, progress in fighting corruption is impossible.

Advertisement

“My administration is determined to ensure that these gains are not reversed and that Nigeria achieves her dream of reducing corruption to the barest minimum.”

Tinubu assured that his agenda of fighting corruption is “not just a mantra, but a call to duty by all agencies involved in combating the malaise”.