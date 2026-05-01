Tinubu Departs Abuja For France, Kenya, Rwanda On Saturday

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President Bola Tinubu will depart Abuja on Saturday for a three-nation visit to France, Kenya and Rwanda.

The trip, according to a State House statement issued on Friday by Bayo Onanuga, will begin with a stop in France before the President proceeds to Nairobi to attend the Africa-France Summit scheduled for May 11 to 12.

The summit, co-chaired by French President Emmanuel Macron and Kenyan President William Ruto, will focus on energy transition, green industrialisation, digital transformation, climate action and reforms to the global financing architecture.

Onanuga noted that Tinubu’s participation will underscore Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening strategic partnerships with African countries and France.

With the theme “Africa Forward: Africa-France Partnerships for Innovation and Growth,” the summit will bring together African and French leaders to discuss economic transformation, infrastructure, youth development and peace-building.

After the Nairobi meeting, Tinubu will travel to Kigali, Rwanda, for the Africa CEO Forum slated for May 14 and 15.

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The forum, themed “Scale or Fail,” is expected to convene over 2,000 business leaders, investors and policymakers to explore strategies for accelerating economic growth through regional integration and cross-border investment.

The forum, organised in partnership with the International Finance Corporation, will focus on building resilient and competitive industries across the continent.

“The summit, with the theme – “Africa Forward: Africa-France Partnerships for Innovation and Growth” – will provide a high-level platform for African leaders and their French counterparts to deliberate on critical issues affecting the continent, including economic transformation, climate resilience, infrastructure development, youth empowerment, technological advancement, and peace-building initiatives.

“Held in partnership with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the summit brings together over 2,000 top executives and national leaders to debate strategies for building resilient, competitive industries,” the statement read partly.

Acvording to Onanuga, Tinubu is expected to deliver addresses at both events, highlighting his administration’s economic reforms and investment drive. He will also hold bilateral meetings with African and global business leaders on the sidelines of the summits.

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The president, who will be accompanied by ministers and senior aides, is expected back in the country after the Rwanda engagement.