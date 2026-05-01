May Day: Otti Assures Labour Of Wage Review, Urges Dialogue

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Dr Alex Otti has assured workers in Abia State that his administration would carefully review some of the demands presented by organised labour, taking into consideration the prevailing economic situation and available administrative capacity.

The Governor gave the assurance on Friday during the 2026 International Workers’ Day celebration held at Umuahia Township Stadium. The event was themed, “Insecurity, Poverty – Bane of Decent Work.”

Represented by the Deputy Governor, Ikechukwu Emetu, Otti commended the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC), and their affiliated unions for working closely with the state government towards improving workers’ welfare.

According to him, the present administration remains committed not only to meeting the statutory entitlements of workers but also to advancing their professional growth and development.

“Our administration will continue to examine the requests of organised labour with diligence and in line with current economic realities, while also extending the necessary administrative support,” he stated.

The Governor further urged workers in the state not to allow themselves to be manipulated by individuals seeking to pursue personal interests through the labour movement.

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“I encourage you to remain resolute in the path of dialogue and constructive engagement, and refuse to play into the hands of those who seek to use you to advance private agendas,” he said.

Earlier in his speech , the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) chairman, Comrade Okoro Ogbonnaya appealed to Governor Alex Otti to increase the minimum wage for workers in the state in response to the rising cost of living and prevailing economic hardship.

According to him, “workers across the country are struggling to cope with the harsh economic realities and worsening inflation.

He commended Governor Otti for being among the first governors in the country to implement the 2024 minimum wage law and its consequential adjustments, but stressed that inflation has significantly eroded the value of workers’ earnings.

According to him, Nigerian workers are currently battling severe economic difficulties caused by rising inflation, insecurity and poor welfare conditions.

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“Follow workers, the truth must be told plainly: the Nigeria worker today is under siege. Not from a foreign enemy, but from twin monsters that have become the greatest obstacles to decent work in our nation,” he said.

Ogbonnaya stated that many workers, especially those in the private sector, continue to face exploitation, poor remuneration and denial of their fundamental labour rights, noting that the minimum wage remains unattainable for many employees outside the public sector.

He further lamented that the persistent rise in inflation has drastically weakened the purchasing power of the naira, making workers’ salaries insufficient to meet basic needs.

The labour leader pointed out that the increase in the cost of petroleum products and food items has placed enormous pressure on working-class families, with many households struggling to survive despite being gainfully employed.

“It is common knowledge that the minimum wage has been tendered meaningless by galloping inflation that has stripped the Naira of its value and turned hard-earned wages into near- worthless papers. A liter of fuel is almost #1,500 against #800 when the minimum wage was passed,” he explained.

He described the current economic situation as a national emergency and urged the Abia State government to further review workers’ wages in order to cushion the effects of the hardship being experienced across the country.

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“This is a national emergency. We therefore appeal to our workers friendly governor for a review of the minimum wage to ameliorate these untold hardship workers are passing through because of the bad and harsh economic situation of the country,” he stated.

Ogbonnaya maintained that improving workers’ welfare remains critical to ensuring decent work conditions and sustaining productivity in the state and the nation at large.