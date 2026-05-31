IGP Warns Nigerians Against Harassing Officers With Recordings

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, has warned Nigerians against indiscriminately recording and circulating videos of police officers carrying out lawful duties, saying such actions could undermine security operations and affect officers’ morale.

Disu said while the Nigeria Police Force remains committed to accountability and transparency, members of the public must ensure that recordings and social media engagements involving police personnel are done responsibly.

The IGP also expressed concern about the circulation of old, misleading videos falsely presented as recent incidents, warning that such content fuels misinformation, creates panic, and undermines national security efforts.

Speaking during an interactive session with members of the Crime Correspondents Association of Nigeria (CCAN) in Abuja, Disu said, “Yes, accountability is important, and we remain committed to transparency. However, recordings and public engagements involving police officers must be done responsibly and should not be used to harass officers or undermine operational effectiveness.”

He said police officers operate under extremely difficult conditions and should not be discouraged by public conduct or media coverage while carrying out their duties.

“Police officers operate under extremely challenging conditions, often risking their lives to protect citizens and maintain public safety. Public conduct and media coverage mustn’t discourage officers who are committed to doing the right thing.

Advertisement

“We urge members of the public and social media users to refrain from recycling old or manipulated videos capable of creating panic or undermining national security efforts. Such actions are harmful to the country’s image and stability,” he said.

Disu said policing has become increasingly demanding, with officers working beyond conventional shift arrangements under severe operational pressure.

“We no longer operate the conventional policing structure of morning, afternoon, and night shifts. Officers work virtually around the clock under very difficult circumstances. Last year alone, the FCT Police Command lost about 140 officers through violent attacks, accidents, and other duty-related incidents,” he revealed.

According to Disu, the Force’s zero-tolerance stance against misconduct, assuring Nigerians that erring officers would continue to face disciplinary action.

“We have consistently demonstrated our commitment to ending impunity within the Force, and we will continue to address complaints against personnel professionally and decisively. At the same time, officers carrying out lawful duties must also be protected from harassment and deliberate misinformation,” he said.

Advertisement

Reaffirming, CCAN’s commitment to supporting national security through responsible journalism and factual reporting, the Association President, Festus Fifen, said, “We are no longer just reporting violence; we are part of a system working towards building a safer society.”