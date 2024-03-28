‘Tinubu Has Sacrificed Greater Part Of His Life To Nigeria’ — Sanwo-Olu Celebrates President At 72

The Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has described President Bola Tinubu as a courageous, audacious, and passionate leader who is committed to the progress, growth, and development of Nigeria.

According to Sanwo-Olu, Tinubu has sacrificed the greater part of his life in service to the nation.

The governor stated this in a congratulatory statement issued on Thursday by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile on Tinubu’s 72nd birthday celebration.

Sanwo-Olu maintained that the president has provided honest and transparent leadership in the country by making bold decisions to address challenges militating against the prosperity of Nigeria.

He said: “On behalf of my family, the government, the people of Lagos State, members of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC), leaders, and members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, I congratulate our leader, President Bola Tinubu, on the occasion of his 72nd birthday.

“President Tinubu has sacrificed the greater part of his life in the service of our dear State and Nigeria. He contributed to the enthronement of democracy and good governance, serving first as a Senator in the aborted third republic and later as a pro-democracy activist, working tirelessly as a member of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) to struggle for the de-annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential election.

“President Tinubu’s financial wizardry and economic intellect, which he put to good use as the Governor of Lagos State, have taken our dear state to a greater height. Today, Lagos is the pride of Nigeria, occupying an enviable position as the fifth largest economy in Africa.

“President Tinubu has made positive impacts in the country through the Renewed Hope agenda of his administration. His unblemished service and track record of impressive achievements in public office have made him a role model for many Nigerians.

“As President Tinubu celebrates his 72nd birthday, it is our prayer that God will grant him more prosperous years in good health and wisdom as he continues to serve our dear nation.”