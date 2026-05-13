FG To Launch Northern CNG, EV Corridor In Kano

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The Federal Government, through the Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas and Electric Vehicles, is set to launch the Northern Corridor of the CNG and EV programme in Kano on Thursday.

The initiative is aimed at promoting cleaner, affordable and sustainable transportation alternatives across Northern Nigeria.

Head of Brand and Communications for the programme, Onyekachi Eke, disclosed this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria ahead of the launch in Kano.

According to her, the programme aligns with the Federal Government’s drive to expand access to alternative fuel transportation and reduce dependence on conventional fuel sources.

Eke said Vice President Kashim Shettima, Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, Jigawa State Governor Umar Namadi and Katsina State Governor Dikko Radda are among dignitaries expected at the event.

She explained that the launch would bring together government officials, private sector players and transport industry stakeholders to drive the expansion of CNG and electric vehicle infrastructure in the region.

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Activities lined up for the event include demonstrations of clean mobility technologies currently being deployed across the country, as well as the unveiling and commissioning of CNG and EV infrastructure and assets.

The launch is also expected to serve as a platform for collaboration and discussions on the growth of Nigeria’s clean mobility ecosystem.