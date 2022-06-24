Tinubu More Knowledgeable About Economy Than Atiku, Obi Others -Campaign DG

The Asiwaju Tinubu Campaign Organisation has said the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, is much more knowledgeable than presidential candidates of other political parties about the nation’s economy.

The Director General of the campaign organisation, Dr Adebayo Shittu, said this at a press conference he addressed in Ibadan on Friday.

Shittu, who is a former Minister of Communications, said the understanding Tinubu has about the economy would make it easy for him to turn around the economy and make life better for Nigerians

He said, “His antecedents speak volumes of his abilities. He is head and shoulders above other flag bearers when it comes to understanding the economy. He loves the youth and wants the best for them.

“He is interested in the welfare of the downtrodden and wants to help them get better. He is a champion of social justice. He is the kind of President Nigeria needs to take it to the envisioned height.

“In particular, the unique and potentially groundbreaking mandate that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as President of Nigeria, by God’s grace. generally has includes but are not limited to the following, 7-Point Agenda which can be christened Nigeria ‘s rebirth manifesto.

“They are: Quintessential national leadership; innovation-induced technology for all-round national growth; effective and all round security; infrastructural transformation; home grown businesses for economic revitalisation and full employment; comprehensive overhaul of the national education system and true federalism.”

Shittu said the campaign organisation would take Tinubu’s campaign to the electorate at the remotest parts of the country, using various channels of communication.

“We shall be focused on our vision of marketing our principal and we have no doubt that the Nigerian electorate will make the right choice of voting for Asiwaju Tinubu in the presidential election so that Nigeria’s journey to greatness can begin in earnest.

“This is our ultimate goal. It is achievable. Definitely, our candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will be the next president of Nigeria by the grace of the Almighty.

“Let me emphasise that ATPCO will cooperate fully with the party’s National Campaign Council set up by our party. But for us to make a success of the campaign, all hands must be on deck in good time.

“Our campaign strategy and blueprint will be unveiled soon and I, Dr. Adebayo Shittu, as the Director General, shall be readily available to answer any enquiry on this project,” he said.