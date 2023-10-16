Tinubu Presides Over 2nd FEC Meeting Since May 29

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Federal Executive Council meeting is expected to be held on Monday.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Ajuri Ngelale, made this known to State House correspondents.

He said that President Bola Tinubu would chair the meeting to be attended by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Chief to Staff to the President and Ministers.

The Head of Service of the Federation, Special Advisers as well as other top government functionaries will be at the meeting.

Ngelale said that the second edition of the meeting in the life of this administration would discuss issues concerning approvals given by the president on economic and social matters.

The inaugural meeting was held in August where new ministers attended to take their first brief from the executive arm on their roles and responsibilities in the Renewed Hope Agenda.

The FEC is a constitutional institution where government policies are discussed and endorsed by Ministers, with the President serving as the Chairman and the Vice President as the Vice Chairman.

At the August 29 FEC meeting, Tinubu unveiled an eight-point agenda to revive the country’s ailing economy.

He had said that the eight-point agenda was based on eight priority areas, with identified targets that would be delivered in the next three years.

These are food security; ending poverty, economic growth and job creation, access to capital, particularly consumer credit, inclusivity in all its dimensions, particularly as regards youths and women, improving security, improving the playing field on which people and particularly companies operate, rule of law, and of course, fighting corruption.