JUST IN: Protest As NIPOST Staff Reject Tinubu’s Appointment Of Tola Odeyemi As Postmaster-General

Chaos and discontent have gripped the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) as the appointment of Tola Odeyemi as the new Postmaster-General has been met with opposition from NIPOST staff members, leading to the shutdown of the head office on Monday in Abuja.

Odeyemi was expected to assume her new role as Chief Executive Officer and Postmaster-General of NIPOST but staff members said to be loyal to the outgoing Postmaster-General, Sunday Adepoju, launched a protest against the change of leadership.

Adepoju, who was appointed just a year ago during the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari, was sacked by President Bola Tinubu last week.

Adepoju, an accountant and a former member of the House of Representatives representing Ibarapa East/Ido Federal Constituency of Oyo State, was expected to serve an initial term of five years.

The protesting staff members displayed various posters at the entrance of the NIPOST in Abuja, bearing inscriptions such as “Sunday Adepoju, we know,” and “No Sunday, No NIPOST…No way for Cabal,” among others.

THE WHISTLER reported that the Presidency announced the appointment of new and returning Chief Executives across multiple agencies under the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, including NIPOST.

Tinubu’s media adviser, Ajuri Ngelale, said the appointments were in line with his principal’s “determination to maximally leverage on Nigeria’s proven technological and digital economic prowess to reposition the nation’s economy toward greater financial inclusion.”