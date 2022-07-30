TINUBU: Tee Mac Changes Tune, Exalts APC Candidate After Declaring Him ‘Absolutely Not Qualified’ To Lead

126 SHARES Share Tweet

Days after declaring Asiwaju Bola Tinubu “absolutely not qualified” to lead Nigeria, Tee Mac Omatshola Iseli has taken back his words and went ahead to exalt the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate.

The flutist and former president of the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN) had last week cautioned Nigerians against electing Tinubu as president on the grounds that his background, age, moral standards, health status and source of wealth are questionable.

“Is this man healthy enough at 86 to take up the task of a totally run-down country?” Tee Mac had queried, adding “I stopped supporting him (Tinubu) and stop family visits etc when he sold that Buhari to the nation in 2015. My advise (sic) to the nation is that this man is absolutely not qualified to become our next president.”

But barely three days after he made the remarks, the musician changed his tune.

In a statement on Saturday, Tee Mac claimed that his words were taken out of context.

His words: “My attention has been drawn to a post that has gone viral on social media regarding a private banter with a Facebook acquaintance on the eligibility of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Whilst it is regrettable that such a private conversation went viral from a Facebook account, let me state that the conversation was taken out of context.

“In the first instance, I have high regards for the person of the APC presidential candidate; a two (2)-term governor of Lagos state, and a revered leader of the APC. I have lived in Lagos since I relocated from Switzerland, and I can attest to his transformational impact in the state.

“More significantly is his ability to identify and engage exceptional and committed technocrats in governance with tangible results over time, and maintaining relationships with them, and others across board. This, I believe will be replicated if he is given the opportunity at the federal level.

“His all-inclusive style of governance has seen people from other states, ethnicities, and faith take up appointments in Lagos, serving meritoriously too! Consequently, his competence is not in doubt. I only expressed my fear for the rigours of the office.

“My only grouse, which I still stand by is that it was Tinubu who sold Buhari to the nation in 2015, which candidate, contrary to all expectations, underperformed,” the statement reads.