Tinubu Unwell, Unfit To Be President Of Nigeria – Ezeife

Former Governor of Anambra State and Chairman of Igbo Elders Consultative Forum, IECF, Chukwuemeka Ezeife, has said the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, is unwell and unfit to be president of Nigeria.

Ezeife, in a statement issued on Tuesday night from the United States, added that only people who are not informed or have lost sanity would campaign or vote for Tinubu.

Recall Ezeife had visited the vice presidential candidate of the APC, Kashim Shettima, two weeks ago causing protest that the IECF may have adopted the APC presidential ticket.

The visit was reported to have split the IECF but Ezeife in the statement titled, ‘Why I went to Shettima’, said the visit was not political but for a business purpose.

The former Governor said, “Yes, I went, uninvited, to Shettima, I was accompanied by a Maiduguri-born and brought-up businessman of South-East extraction. Why?

“More than a year ago, a well-built young man came to my office in Abuja crying desperately. He talked like someone considering suicide! He told me that he was finished, that the clothes on him were the only property left for him.

“He inherited a hotel from his father and built two more hotels by himself. All three hotels and a warehouse were bulldozed by the Borno State government.

“His other properties were also seized. He had helped the campaign efforts of the current Borno State Governor (Babagana Zulum). He also bought a bus for the campaign.

“He was directed to come and see me. I made efforts to see the Borno State governor but did not succeed.

“Recently, the young man rushed to my office and told me that Shettima, who handed it over to the current governor, can influence him to listen to his (the businessman’s) case and do some justice. He told me that if I met Shettima and pleaded with him, the problem would be solved. He added that Shettima was in town (Abuja) that day,” the elder statesman said.

He added, “That if we went, we would meet him at his Abuja residence. As he saw it, my meeting with Shettima would end his frustration, suffering and threat to his life.

“I did not give it a second thought because the young man spoke from the depth of his heart. I jumped into the car with him and we headed to where he knew Shettima was.

“Shettima received me with great respect and did not keep me waiting too long before calling me in for discussion. I pleaded with Shetima to appeal to his successor for some justice to be done to the businessman.

“He listened carefully and I was amazed by his positive responses which included a commitment to help the businessman directly by himself if the Governor does not do enough. I was elated and I thanked him profusely.

“As we were leaving the office, Shettima bade me goodbye with a handshake. I did see camera men taking pictures of us. But I knew what I went for. I shall go to anybody who can genuinely help a person in life-threatening distress. There was nothing political in the visit.

“Truly, I do not consider Shettima an opponent in the 2023 presidential election. Why?

“His principal, Jagaban Tinubu, is really not well. Only people who are not well informed, or have lost sanity, will vote for him to go and die in Aso Rock.

“Also, Tinubu is too old for the office of President of Nigeria. A very representative group of Northern youths came to my house and declared that nobody above 65 years old should contest for the office of the President of Nigeria.

“The greatest problem of the old is brain power deficiency, especially memory. I explained this to Yoruba youths who proposed my joining the race for President of Nigeria. Should everything has been alright for the Tinubu ticket, it’s Muslim- Muslim nature knocks it out – removes it from consideration.

“I appeal to Nigerians of every ethnic group and religious faith to bow to the will of the Almighty God, who seems to have taken over from our conscienceless politicians, to bring about a new Nigeria, to rescue Nigeria and revive her destiny – the country to which He poured an abundance of His blessings, making her the very most gifted Country on earth.

“Yes, Ecclesiastes says there is a time and a season for everything under the sun. This appears to be the time and the season for the manifestation of the new Nigeria which must develop to a world superpower, raising the respect and dignity of all blacks on earth and participating in, and improving the leadership of the world. God’s design will dominate man’s will in, and mess up, Nigeria.”

When contacted, the Director of Strategy and Communication of the APC presidential campaign council, Bayo Onanuga, downplayed the statement.

He told THE WHISTLER that, “Nothing new. Ezeife just regurgitated what Obi (Peter – presidential candidate of the Labour Party) said.

“Our reaction then stands,” making reference to what he had told journalists.

Onanuga had said, “We have said many times that Asíwájú Tinubu is hale and hearty, fit and most qualified for Nigeria’s highest office. Let anyone who has a contrary claim prove otherwise. Enough of all these malicious statements from quack doctors, saying things they are not qualified to say.

“Like Peter Obi, the Labour Party candidate who groundlessly pronounced on Tinubu’s health without being a medical doctor two weeks ago, Ezeife has merely shamelessly regurgitated his candidate’s statement.”