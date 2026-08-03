Tinubu Will Lose 2027 Election – Primate Ayodele

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has warned that President Bola Tinubu will lose the 2027 presidential election.

Primate Ayodele warned that using rice and money to induce Nigerians into voting for Tinubu will fail in 2027.

Addressing his members at his church in Lagos, the popular prophet backed the Archbishop Emeritus of the Catholic Diocese of Abuja, Cardinal John Onaiyekan’s remark on Tinubu, stressing that Nigerians are hungry and angry.

He urged Nigerians to leave Onaiyekan alone because he was speaking the truth that some Pentecostal pastors have failed to tell Tinubu.

According to Primate Ayodele: “This is what I expected all these babas of faith; I don’t want to mention their names because it’s not sounding right before God.

“I give it to Archbishop Onaiyekan for what he has said to the president. Leave him, if Tinubu like let him take or not but there is anger and hunger in the land.

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“By the election, you will see how people will show their grievances, rice and money will not stop it. We are telling you to do the right thing, all these surrogate aides will push you into a fire that will burn you, Tinubu will lose this election.”