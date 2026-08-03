Chelsea, Man City, Spurs Break Transfer Records In £1bn Spending Spree

Premier League clubs have already spent over £1b in the ongoing transfer window, with Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur each completing record-breaking signings worth more than £100m.

Tottenham kicked off the spree with a £100m deal for Sandro Tonali, a figure that was quickly surpassed when Manchester City paid £116m for Elliot Anderson. Chelsea then set a new British transfer record, signing Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa for £117m.

The heavy spending builds on a winter window that saw clubs worldwide part with 2.2 billion euros, underlining the financial dominance the Premier League continues to hold over European football.

Behind the headline fees lies months of groundwork. In February, roughly 100 club officials, scouts and agents gathered at Aston Villa’s stadium for a networking event where representatives from clubs including Liverpool, West Ham, Birmingham, Preston and Manchester City discussed strategy for the summer window.

At the event, Villa’s head of emerging talent and loans, Adam Henshall, spoke about how the club manages loaning out young players, weighing data and risk before releasing them elsewhere.

Such gatherings are often organised through platforms like TransferRoom, which connects roughly 800 clubs and agents to help initiate deals. This week, more than 200 clubs – including Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United, Crystal Palace, Roma and Borussia Dortmund – are meeting 55 agencies in Madrid for a dedicated “deal day,” with the market expected to intensify through the second half of August following delays caused by the World Cup.

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Smaller clubs in the English Football League, meanwhile, say they often have to wait for bigger clubs to complete their business before their own deals can move.

A senior Premier League recruitment executive explained that clubs try to plan at least one transfer window ahead, warning that anything less amounts to “reactionary” business.

Top-flight clubs are generally able to anticipate which players might leave, while lower-league sides face a tougher reality – any player performing well could be sold at short notice, forcing sporting directors to react quickly.

Wages also factor in, with some EFL clubs deliberately delaying signings to cut salary costs.

Former Portsmouth and Blackpool manager Michael Appleton said preparations for the summer window typically begin just weeks after the winter window closes, with meetings becoming more frequent as the deadline approaches – sometimes daily.

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One of the most striking moves this summer was Robert Lewandowski’s free transfer to MLS side Chicago Fire after his Barcelona contract expired – a deal a decade in the making.

Fire sporting director Gregg Broughton revealed the club had long targeted the Polish captain, even during his peak years at Bayern Munich and Barcelona. Talks resurfaced in January 2025 during negotiations for Neymar, who shares an agent with Lewandowski. Although Neymar chose to return to Brazil, it became clear then that Lewandowski could be persuaded to move to Chicago.

Fire placed him on their MLS “discovery list,” blocking other American clubs from signing him, before head coach Gregg Berhalter flew to Spain to seal the agreement once permitted to make contact on January 1.

Broughton said negotiations extended well beyond football, covering commercial opportunities and family considerations – including his wife’s fitness business and his children’s schooling.

Unlike the discretion typical of European transfers, Chicago publicly welcomed Lewandowski with billboards from the airport, a marketing approach Broughton contrasted with how a move to a club like Chelsea would be handled. Lewandowski signed a two-year deal, fending off interest from Europe and Saudi Arabia.

Growing agent influence has added complexity to deals, with agents seeking greater involvement in club-to-club negotiations and additional paperwork – including the AF1 agency agreement – often slowing things down, though agents remain widely seen as essential to the process.

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With the deadline about a month away, industry figures say deals struck in the final hours are often a sign something has gone wrong, and that most major transfers are effectively completed weeks earlier, with late movement usually reflecting only final number crunching.

Appleton said he prefers to finish his business early to avoid last-minute panic, noting deadline day is more about managing players who may leave than sealing fresh signings.