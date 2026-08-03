Union Rejects Strike Call, Reaffirms Confidence In NEPC Leadership

The leadership of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN), Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) Unit, has dismissed reports of a planned strike action by workers of the Council, reaffirming its confidence in the leadership of the Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer, Mrs. Nonye Ayeni.

The union’s position was contained in a statement issued on Monday by the Head of Corporate Communications, NEPC, Aliu Seidu Sadiq, following a joint meeting between the Council’s management and the ASCSN leadership.

The Council described online reports alleging an impending industrial action by NEPC staff as false and baseless, urging the exporting community and the general public to disregard them.

According to the statement, the Union Chairman, Comrade Moruf Ogunlana, affirmed that the Council continues to enjoy industrial harmony and that neither the union nor its members was consulted on any purported strike call.

He also dissociated the union from the online publications and pledged continued cooperation with the management.

“The purported strike action is false, baseless, and should be disregarded by the general public,” the statement said.

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The management also dismissed claims that directors had been appointed into the Council, explaining that no such appointments had been made.

It stated that the existing organisational structure would continue to support the day-to-day operations of the Council, while management remains committed to strengthening the capacity and skills of staff across departments.

The statement noted that under Ayeni’s leadership, the Council had expanded opportunities for career progression by widening the directorate cadre and creating advancement pathways for employees.

It added that staff welfare had received significant attention, with more than 75 per cent of NEPC personnel benefiting from professional training programmes since 2023.

The Council also highlighted the establishment of the Export Skills Acquisition Centre (ESAC), which it said has trained over 500 youths and women in garment and bag production for export.

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On allegations of favouritism and nepotism, both management and the union described the claims as unfounded, insisting that the CEO has consistently demonstrated fairness, professionalism and inclusiveness in dealing with staff.

The Council further pointed to its recent achievements, including Nigeria’s record $6.1bn non-oil export value in 2025, describing it as the highest since the establishment of the Council.

It also cited the implementation of a third-party certification programme covering HACCP, FDA, HALAL and ISO standards, through which more than 150 exporters have obtained internationally recognised certifications to access global markets.

The NEPC reiterated its commitment to maintaining industrial harmony and working with stakeholders to advance Nigeria’s non-oil export agenda in line with the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda.