Borno Rolls Out 20 Electric Buses To Cushion Fuel Price Hike

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The Borno Government has deployed 20 electric buses for public transportation as part of measures to cushion the impact of rising petrol prices on residents.

This is contained in a statement issued by Mr Dauda Illiya, the spokesperson to Gov. Babagana Zulum on Thursday in Maiduguri.

Illiya said the initiative formed part of a broader intervention earlier inaugurated by President Bola Tinubu on Dec. 20, 2025, which also included 3,000 electric bicycles, 500 electric tricycles and 100 electric vehicles to improve transportation services across the state.

He said the rollout, which commenced on April 3, comprised 17 buses with a seating capacity of 49, two 37-seaters, and one 28-seater.

According to him, the buses are currently being deployed across major routes within Maiduguri metropolis and its environs to ease transportation challenges faced by commuters.

Illiya said the fully air-conditioned and energy-efficient vehicles could cover over 400km on a single charge.

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“To ensure seamless operations, the governor has also established the largest electric vehicle charging terminal in the country, with the capacity to charge up to 50 vehicles at a time,” he said.

He added that the governor had directed the Borno Express Transport Service to maintain a subsidised fare of N50 per trip to shield residents from the effects of rising fuel costs.

Illiya noted that the intervention had already begun to yield positive results, with reduced congestion and improved access to affordable transportation for residents.

He said commuters had commended the initiative, describing it as timely and impactful.

According to him, the deployment is part of the state government’s efforts to promote green energy, modernise the transportation system and provide relief to the vulnerable.