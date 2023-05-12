To Improve Operational Efficiency, NUPRC Set To Unveil Ten Year Strategic Roadmap

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission will on May 24 this year unveil it’s ten year Strategic Plan covering 2023 to 2033.

Advertisement

The Strategic Plan became imperative following the creation of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) in line with the Petroleum Industry Act 2021.

The Plan, it was learnt will serve as a roadmap to enable the Commission achieve its mandate.

The development of NUPRC’s strategy, it was gathered, was guided by four key considerations with the overarching aim of instituting a trusted, transparent, and dynamic regulator.

It is also geared towards sustaining the drive for and continuous improvement of the efficiency and effectiveness of the Commission.

In line with the provisions of the PIA, the Commission has remain committed to the continuous development of Staff and would ensure exhibition of its core values of Professionalism, Responsiveness, Ownership, a n d Integrity.

Advertisement

This, THE WHISTLER understands, would be achieved through continuous Staff training, retaining effective mentorship and adequate Staff welfare.

The Commission also aims to maintain reliable internal control processes, effective reward systems and the necessary disciplinary measures, which would enhance compliance.

Through the effective implementation of this strategy, the Commission would be able to achieve its mandate in line with the PlA 2021.