Tokyo’s Olympic Village Records Fourth Covid Case As Toyota Halts Ads

By Ukpe Philip
Tokyo 2020, Shinji Kita/AP

Just four days to the Tokyo Olympics, the games village has recorded the fourth Covid-19 case on Monday.

A Czech beach volleyball player tested positive for the virus.

The Olympics, which was moved to 2021 over fears of the virus, will be held in an almost empty stadium on July 23 through August 8.

As part of the development, Toyota announced it would not run any Games-related TV adverts.

“Toyota officials will not attend the opening ceremony, and the chief reason behind it is there will be no spectators,” Toyota spokeswoman Shiori Hashimoto told AFP.

Japanese Media had reported that not more than 1,000 Olympic officials, VIPs and sponsors will be permitted to watch the Friday opening ceremony.

Toyota’s operating officer Jun Nagata had earlier said, “It is turning into an Olympics that cannot get understanding (from the public) in various ways.”

The Chairman of the Independent Expert Panel advising the IOC, Brian McCloskey, said that the test system run for athletes was working.

He said, “The numbers we’re seeing are actually extremely low. They’re probably lower than we expected, if anything.”

